Bethany Area Chamber of Commerce presents lighted Christmas parade on Saturday

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Bethany Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a lighted Christmas parade on December 3rd.

The Parade lineup will start on Oakland Street in Bethany by the First Baptist Church at 4 o’clock. Entries do not need to sign up.

The parade will begin at 5 o’clock. It will go around the north, west, and south sides of the square. It will then travel on Main Street to Route Y, turn left onto Highway 69, turn right onto Oakland, and conclude at Memorial Park.

The firetruck will be at the back of the parade to deliver Santa.