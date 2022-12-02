Boil advisories issued for portions of Grundy and Mercer counties

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a boil advisory until further notice due to another water main break.

The advisory’s boundaries are Northeast 80th Street and Northwest 80th Street on the north, Muddy Creek on the east, the Trenton city limits on the south, and the Weldon River on the west.

Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a boil advisory until further notice due to a water main break.

The boundaries of the advisory are the Iowa state line on the north, the Weldon Fork of the Grand River on the east, Beechnut Street on the south, and Bedrock Avenue on the west. It also includes customers on Anchor Road.