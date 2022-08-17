Browning man sentenced to 15-years in prison after shooting at an individual from a motor home

The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reports a Browning man was found guilty on August 17th of unlawful use of a weapon involving shooting from a motor vehicle.

Sixty-year-old Wendell Dean Havens was sentenced to serve 15 years in the Department of Corrections.

In March, Havens was also found guilty in the Western District of Missouri of a federal charge of felon in possession of a firearm. In that case, the court sentenced him to serve 16 months.

That case was investigated by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and North Missouri Drug Task Force.

