Bridge work in Harrison County to begin March 12

A reminder for motorists who use the bridge on Harrison Route EE over Muddy Creek located 0.1 mile south of Route M.

The bridge it is scheduled to be closed beginning Monday, March 12 through mid-May for bridge deck replacement. Contractors from Chester Bross Construction Company of Palmyra, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will close the bridge to all traffic that morning.

A signed detour is not planned at this time and motorists will need to seek an alternate route for the duration of the work.

All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.

Like this: Like Loading...