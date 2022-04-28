Bethany woman life-flighted to St. Joseph after falling from SUV

Local News April 28, 2022 KTTN News
Life Flight Helicopter
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A Bethany woman sustained serious injuries as the result of falling from a sports utility vehicle, then having the SUV strike her.

A medical helicopter transported 79-year-old Edith Hovey to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.

The SUV traveled north on Findley Road south of Daily Road in Bethany on Wednesday afternoon. The driver fell from the vehicle., the vehicle began rolling backward, hit the driver, and struck a mailbox. The SUV came to rest on the east side of the road.

The vehicle received minor damage and it was noted that Hovey did not wear a seat belt.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Bethany Police Department, and NTA Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

Post Views: 373
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.