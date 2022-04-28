Bethany woman life-flighted to St. Joseph after falling from SUV

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Bethany woman sustained serious injuries as the result of falling from a sports utility vehicle, then having the SUV strike her.

A medical helicopter transported 79-year-old Edith Hovey to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.

The SUV traveled north on Findley Road south of Daily Road in Bethany on Wednesday afternoon. The driver fell from the vehicle., the vehicle began rolling backward, hit the driver, and struck a mailbox. The SUV came to rest on the east side of the road.

The vehicle received minor damage and it was noted that Hovey did not wear a seat belt.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Bethany Police Department, and NTA Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.