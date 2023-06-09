Back-to-school shoe drive to be held in Bethany

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Harrison County Health Department in Bethany is holding a back-to-school shoe drive. Gently-worn shoes will be collected at the office on weekdays from 8 am to 4 pm.

All sizes and colors will be accepted. The health department wants to provide shoes to preschool through high school students who need them.

The shoes will be distributed at a back-to-school fair. The date of the fair has not officially been announced.

If someone would like to donate to the drive but cannot come to the Harrison County Health Department during office hours, other arrangements can be made. Call the office to make other arrangements at 660-425-6324.

Related