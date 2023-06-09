MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 12, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of June 12-18.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Business U.S. 71 – Culvert replacement from Pawnee Street to Nelson Street, June 12.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from G Avenue to the Missouri River through December 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Routes 136 & 59– Pothole patching, June 12-16.

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Concrete replacement under the Route 6 (Frederick Boulevard) Bridge from Gene Field Road to Route YY (Mitchell Avenue), northbound I-29 will be narrowed to one lane through July.

Guardrail night-time work, Sunday night through Friday morning, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Route V – Permit/utility work from Parker Road to the Platte County line, through early July.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge deck repairs over U.S. Route 169, SW Parkway, and 28th Street, June 12-13.

I-229 – Bridge deck repair over Poulin Street, June 14-15.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Permit/utility work from just south of Frederick Boulevard to just north of Faron Street, June 12-13.

Agency Road – BRIDGE CLOSED for deck repairs at the bridge over U.S. Route 36, June 15-16 around the clock.

33 rd Street – BRIDGE CLOSED for deck repairs at the bridge over U.S. Route 36, June 15-16 around the clock.

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED southbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison Streets to Lake Boulevard, through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston, through November 2023. The project will be broken up into three stages with a signed detour in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Route 13 bridge over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton, through early August. (Contractor: Capitol Paving and Construction LLC.)

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED beneath the Route 13 bridge for new bridge girder placement:

Westbound: 7 p.m. June 12 – 7 a.m. June 13

Eastbound: 7 p.m. June 13 – 7 a.m. June 14

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects:

U.S. Route 24 (Benton Street) over U.S. Route 65 through mid-June.

The north and southbound U.S. Route 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge through mid-July.

U.S. Route 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the U.S. Route 65 interchange through September.

U.S. Route 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton through September.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)*2

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clark Branch Bridge through mid-October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)*2

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to Route J (Nodaway County) through mid-August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Walnut Fork Bridge, through August. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC.)

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Brushy Creek Bridge, through October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route N – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the No Creek Bridge, northeast of Trenton, through July. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Route 146 and 30th Avenue, through mid-September. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from 30th Avenue will be closed through late June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route Z – Pothole patching, June 12.

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. Temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 59 – Culvert replacement south of I-29 (Exit 75) towards Oregon, June 12.

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Yellow Creek, 1 mile west of Missouri Route 111, through mid-September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

Mercer County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route W to the city limits of Mercer, June 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement at U.S. Route 136, June 12-June 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from Route J to U.S. Route 169 (Nodaway County) through mid-August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River, near Quitman, through June. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route AB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement between Route 46 and 250 th Street, June 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route AB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement between 250th Street and 240th Street, June 13-14, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Putnam County

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route AA to U.S. Route 136, June 12-June 15, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Sullivan County

Route T – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek Bridge for repairs through mid-June.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company) * 2

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route TT to Oxbow Road, June 12, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Route PP – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route W to Bluff Drive, June 12, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Mayfair Road to Little Road, June 13, 7 a.m. to noon

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to Sunrise Road, June 14, 7 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Safari Road to Table Road, June 15, 7 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Worth County

Routes W, F & D – Pothole patching, June 15-16

