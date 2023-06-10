Des Moines man airlifted to hospital after crashing on Interstate 35 in Harrison County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City man sustained serious injuries when the Mini Cooper he drove overturned multiple times in Harrison County on Friday night, June 9th.

A medical helicopter airlifted 29-year-old Ian Gorham to Methodist Hospital of Des Moines, Iowa.

The vehicle traveled north on Interstate 35 and reportedly failed to negotiate a curve at the 113.2-mile marker. The vehicle ran off the west side of the road into the median, struck the median crossover, and became airborne before overturning several times. The vehicle came to rest on its driver’s side and was totaled.

Gorham was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.



Assistance was provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Lamoni, Iowa Police Department, North Harrison County Fire and Emergency Medical Services, and Decatur County, Iowa Fire and EMS.

