Authorities seek assistance in locating missing Trenton man

The Trenton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Trenton man.

Forty-year-old William Harville was last seen in the 900 block of Main Street in Trenton on June 23 around 7 o’clock at night. He is said to be driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Missouri license plates of JG5S0D. He is described as being five feet 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, having brown and gray hair, and having green eyes.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone who sees Harville or his vehicle is asked to contact the Trenton Police Department at 660-359-2121.

