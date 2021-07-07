Cameron Police Department arrest suspect wanted in Iowa

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Cameron Police Department took an individual into custody on July 6, 2021, wanted on several warrants from Iowa.

Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports the Cameron Detectives Division was contacted by law enforcement officers from Ames, Iowa, in reference to a subject wanted on warrants from that jurisdiction. One of the charges was for escape from custody. Ames law enforcement learned during an investigation that the wanted suspect was in the Cameron area.

Bashor says Cameron Police officers and detectives located the suspect’s vehicle parked in front of a residence in the 400 block of Wesleyan Terrace. They surrounded the residence and made contact with the suspect. Bashor notes the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Thirty-six-year-old Benjamin Eugene Breer of Ames, Iowa, has been charged in Clinton County with felony fugitive from out of state.

(Booking photo via Clinton County Jail)

