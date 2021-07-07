Trenton Municipal Utilities announces planned water outage and boil advisory

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Municipal Utilities has announced a planned water outage and boil advisory for a portion of Trenton starting July 8, 2021, due to valve replacement.

The area affected includes Monroe Street from East Ninth Street to East Eighth Street, East Eighth from Monroe to Haliburton Street, Haliburton from East Eighth to East Seventh Street, and East Seventh from Haliburton to Ridgeway Avenue.

Water is expected to be off in that area on July 8 from 8 until 10 a.m. Once water is back on, a boil advisory will be in effect until July 9 at 2 p.m.

