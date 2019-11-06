Authorities conduct search of THS and TMS for narcotics

The Trenton Police Department reports nothing of penitentiary value was located during a search for illegal narcotics at Trenton High School and Middle School on Tuesday.

Trenton Police officers, as well as Livingston County Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter and K-9 Zaki, conducted the search at the request of the Trenton R-9 School District.

THS Principal Kasey Bailey says Tuesday’s search was a preventative measure, and illegal narcotic searches are conducted one or two times a year in an effort to try to keep down problems.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 3 Shares