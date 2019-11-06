Authorities conduct search of THS and TMS for narcotics

Local News November 6, 2019 KTTN News
Deputy Leadbetter and Zaki

The Trenton Police Department reports nothing of penitentiary value was located during a search for illegal narcotics at Trenton High School and Middle School on Tuesday.

Trenton Police officers, as well as Livingston County Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter and K-9 Zaki, conducted the search at the request of the Trenton R-9 School District.

THS Principal Kasey Bailey says Tuesday’s search was a preventative measure, and illegal narcotic searches are conducted one or two times a year in an effort to try to keep down problems.

