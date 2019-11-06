Man involved in September manhunt pleads “Not Guilty” in Livingston County court

A man involved in what law enforcement described as a fugitive investigation and manhunt in September waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty on three felonies in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court Tuesday morning.

Online court information shows Brandon Michael Wood has been charged with stealing, $750 or more in one case and unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony in another case. Wood’s cases were continued to December 3rd for a plea or trial setting.

Co-defendant Charles Wayne Mullenix has been charged with felony stealing, $750 or more in one case and the felonies of unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing—creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person in another.

Mullenix is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court on those cases December 13th.

