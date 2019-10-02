Audio: Walmart to hire over 100 with hiring events in Moberly and Harrisonville

The United States’ largest private employer, Walmart, is expanding in Missouri.

After five years of consistent same-store growth, Wal-Mart is looking to hire more people to keep up with demand. They are holding “hiring events” in northern Missouri’s Moberly, and in Harrisonville just south of Kansas City.

Wal-Mart is looking to hire over one-hundred people to work in distribution centers and to drive their delivery trucks. Forty jobs are available at the Moberly location and fifty in Harrisonville. The positions start at sixteen dollars per hour and offer full benefits.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares