Audio: The helmets could soon come off for many motorcyclists in Missouri

Many motorcycle riders could soon cruise down Missouri’s roads without a helmet and not get in trouble with the law. On Friday – the last day of the regular session – state lawmakers sent to the governor a proposal that would let motorcyclists ride without a helmet if they are at least 18 years old and have health insurance.

Springfield Senator Eric Burlison says he’s been working on the issue for several years.

Opponents of the measure say it could lead to more deaths and major injuries and will drive up medical expenses for the parties involved and the state. It would also require inspections for vehicles more than 10 years old or with more than 150,000 miles.