Deadline approaches for submission of information to Trenton High School Alumni Association

Alumni of Trenton High School are reminded that news for publication in the newsletter will be due by the end of this month. This includes information regarding class reunions and individual information sheets for alums. Officials say information must be sent to Post Office 185 in Trenton.

Trenton High School Alumni Association secretary Steve Maxey reports responses have been great thus far, and it looks like the upcoming edition of the THS Alumni News might be one of the biggest publications ever. He noted many special features were added for this year.

Maxey also reminds alumni that association dues are only $15.00. The dues also can be mailed to Post Office 185 in Trenton or paid through Pay Pal.

The annual Trenton high school alumni reunion is held Labor Day weekend and includes many association-sponsored events. A tentative schedule includes August 29th with what’s called a “welcome home alums” celebration and the unveiling of decorated windows.

The Bulldogs home football game August 30th is against Lathrop. That Friday night also includes the all-alumni mixer at Riverside Country Club hosted by the THS class of 1965. Events on August 31st include the all alumni open house at the high school commons with the THS class of 1970 as hosts. Tennis matches also are planned at the THS tennis courts and many classes have luncheons, dinners, or gatherings.