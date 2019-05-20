Trenton Middle School announces schedule for awards assemblies

Trenton Middle School has announced the schedule for awards assemblies on Friday May 24, 2019, the final day of school at Trenton R-9.

The event will be held in the Trenton Middle School gym with each grade level having a specific time period for their awards. Family members are invited to attend.

On Friday morning, the event begins with the fifth grade at 8:15; followed by the eighth grade at 8:45; then it’s the seventh grade at 9:15; and the sixth grade is at 9:45. Friday also is an early dismissal day for the Trenton R-9 schools.