Trenton Middle School announces schedule for awards assemblies

May 20, 2019
Trenton Middle School has announced the schedule for awards assemblies on Friday May 24, 2019, the final day of school at Trenton R-9.

The event will be held in the Trenton Middle School gym with each grade level having a specific time period for their awards. Family members are invited to attend.

On Friday morning, the event begins with the fifth grade at 8:15; followed by the eighth grade at 8:45; then it’s the seventh grade at 9:15; and the sixth grade is at 9:45. Friday also is an early dismissal day for the Trenton R-9 schools.

