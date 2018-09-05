Audio: Small businesses react to Missouri’s new meat labeling law

Missouri is the first state in the nation to start regulating labels on meat substitutes that are grown in labs or made from plants. The state Agriculture Department says the advertising law is meant to prohibit misrepresentation of a product as meat. Becky Brown of Natural Health Organic Foods store in Cape Girardeau told KFVS-TV that her products meet the requirement.

Four groups including the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri have jointly filed suit against the state, saying it violates First Amendment rights and impedes a company’s ability to accurately label clean meat products.