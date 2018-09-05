There are a few more days for volunteers to signup and projects to be submitted for this years’ Serve Trenton weekend. The work is scheduled September 29th and 30th. Volunteers are to meet both mornings at 8 o’clock at C-F Russell Stadium.

Kasey Bailey is a spokesman for Serve Trenton.

Doctor Kevin Harris announced a guest speaker for the gathering at C.F. Russell Stadium.

Signups are due on Friday, September 7th to allow time for the various projects to be reviewed and assigned to workers. Information can be viewed on the facebook page for Serve Trenton.

Registration forms also are at the Trenton fire department, Premier Eye Care in Trenton, the Shelter Insurance office in Trenton, and participating churches.