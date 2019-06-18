Audio: Scam targeting users of food stamp program hits Missouri

A possible scam targeting users of Missouri’s food stamp and temporary assistance program has been reported.

“The Department of Social Services has issued a warning for users of its EBT card, saying they’ve received reports about fraudulent calls, texts, and email being sent requesting card and PIN information. They are reminding users of the card that the Department will never request such information.

If you’ve received a call you suspect of being fake, you’re urged to contact the Department. So far, they haven’t received any reports of someone losing their benefits, but warn Missourians about the possible scam.