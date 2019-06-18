Audio: Battleship USS Missouri crew members from 1945 being sought for major event

Cole County’s presiding commissioner is asking for your assistance in locating living crew members who were on the battleship Missouri, during the 1945 Japanese surrender in Tokyo Bay.

Commissioner Sam Bushman says a MAJOR event is planned for September 2020 at Pearl Harbor and says airfare and hotel costs will be provided for U.S. Navy veterans who were on the ship for the surrender.

He’s asking anyone who knows of a living veteran who was present on Missouri during the 1945 surrender to contact him at the Cole County Courthouse. Bushman tells Missourinet that U-S Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley are both expected to attend next September’s Pearl Harbor event.