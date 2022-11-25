Audio: Missouri trucking company wants state to tweak requirement for truckers

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – A Missouri requirement is costing the trucking industry time and money. The federal government requires truckers to get physicals every two years. Brent Witte, with Witte Brothers Exchange in Troy, says many states let truck drivers submit this information online, but not in Missouri.

Truckers here are required to go in person to the Department of Motor Vehicles to finish this.

Witte says the opportunity cost is great for drivers, who have to take time off from work to get this done.

Witte says during the pandemic, the Missouri Department of Revenue allowed truck drivers to email or fax this information, but the state has reverted to the in-person requirement.