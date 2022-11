WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – The holiday shopping rush is on! Make your holiday shopping list and check it twice because consumers are looking to save. One way to save, according to NerdWallet’s Kimberly Palmer, is to know your local stores.

Palmer suggests following your favorite brands on social media and signing up for brand loyalty programs to be the first to hear about discounts or sales. She also adds that if you want the best deals, be ready to move quickly.