Crash on Thanksgiving day at Kirksville city limits claims the life of a man from Forsythe, Georgia

A Forsyth, Georgia man died as the result of a one-car accident at the north city limits of Kirksville on Thursday morning, November 24th.

The driver, 39-year-old Timothy Chambliss, was taken by the Adair County Coroner to the Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.

The car traveled south on Highway 63 before running off the road at Benton Road, striking an embankment, and overturning.

The vehicle was totaled and Chambliss was not wearing a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Adair County Ambulance, and Kirksville Fire Department.