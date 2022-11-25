Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022

Local News November 25, 2022 Jennifer Thies
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations.

Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.

Forty-six-year-old Aimee Condra of Chariton, Iowa was arrested in Putnam County in the afternoon. She was accused of speeding, having no seat belt, and having no insurance. She was also accused of felony possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and misdemeanor possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. Condra was released.

Jennifer Thies

Jennifer's interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

