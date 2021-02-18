Audio: Missouri Senator says students “leaving in droves” to attend college out-of-state

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

State Senator Greg Razer says Missouri students are “leaving in droves” to attend colleges and universities in Kansas, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, and Georgia. Razer, a Democrat from Kansas City, says some of these states are offering large discounts.

State funding also impacts the ability of Missouri colleges and universities to recruit faculty and staff. Razer says Missouri is doing a good job of recruiting students from the Chicago area.

Razer says the state needs to boost higher education funding to help ensure that every student can afford to reach their full potential – regardless of where they are from.

Razer says the states the students are leaving for, Kansas, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, and Georgia, better fund their colleges and universities and it is cheaper for Missouri students to go to some schools in these states.

Related