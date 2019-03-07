Audio: Missouri House Budget Committee Chairman unveils $100 Million transportation plan

Governor Mike Parson’s office says they’re confident that a final transportation agreement with Missouri lawmakers is possible, before the end of the session in May.

The governor’s office is responding to House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith’s 100-million dollar transportation plan, which does NOT incur new debt. The Carthage Republican has concerns with the governor’s 350-million dollar bridge bonding plan, saying he’s concerned about taking on additional debt.

Smith’s plan would use 100-million dollars in general revenue for the state road fund. He says this would be the first time in recent history that general revenue would be used to fund roads and bridges. Smith says the budget is a reflection of the state’s priorities and that transportation and infrastructure is a core government function.