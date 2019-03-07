Air Force Airman Mitchell F. Begley graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Mitchell F. Begley graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Begley is the son of Cindy R. Naber of Ridgeway, Missouri, Rob L. Begley of Shawnee, Oklahoma, and Brittany D. Hamilton of Ridgeway, Missouri, and step-son of Steve D. Naber of Ridgeway, Missouri.

He is a 2018 graduate of South Harrison High School, Bethany, Mo.