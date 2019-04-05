Audio: Missouri Governor Parson says “Economic development is centered around river management”

Governor Parson was among three governors meeting in Iowa Wednesday afternoon to get an update from federal officials on Missouri River flooding. Parson says Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska needs to be on the same page when it comes to flood response.

Travel problems prevented the governor of Kansas from attending the gathering, but she plans to be part of the next meeting in three weeks.