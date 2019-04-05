Audio: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Missouri flooding outlook

Flooding will continue to be a problem along Missouri’s major rivers—into July. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In a Flood condition update Thursday, scientist Kevin Low stressed the problem of saturated soil and above-average rain expected over the next few months.

Doug Kluck, a regional climate service director with NOAA says for the St. Louis region- weather conditions are different than they were in 1993- a historic Mississippi River Flood.

The Missouri River Basin flooding so far set six water level records with another weather distinction on the weather map of the Midwest—this year – according to Kluck.