Audio: Missouri expert offers advice for talking politics during holiday gatherings

A University of Missouri expert has advice for the discussion of politics at the dinner table during holiday get-togethers. Political Science Professor Andrea Benjamin says misunderstandings can be avoided if ground rules are set and goals of the conversation are determined.

Don’t try to change peoples’ minds. Benjamin uses her sports allegiance to the University of Michigan versus rival Ohio State as an analogy of how political discussions often conclude at such events.

Benjamin cautions that engaging in heated political conflict at the dinner table is generally inappropriate.

Benjamin thinks it’s important to set ground rules and goals of the conversation when discussing politics with extended family members you may be less acquainted with.