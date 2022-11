WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Missouri has executed its 129th prisoner. Kevin Johnson was put to death Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

Johnson was convicted of the 2005 shooting death of Kirkwood Police Sergeant Bill McEntee. After the execution, McEntee’s wife, Mary, said her husband was ambushed and shot five times in his police car.

Johnson did not appear to suffer after he was given a lethal dose of an execution drug.