Audio: $50,000 Powerball prize won in Wentzville, Missouri

$50,000 Powerball prize won in Wentzville, Missouri

State News November 30, 2022 KTTN News
(Missourinet) -One lucky resident in St. Charles County, Missouri won a $50,000 Powerball prize. 

 

 

The lucky Missouri Lottery player purchased a ticket for the November 5th drawing at the On The Run convenience store in Wentzville. The winning ticket matched four of the white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number. The winning numbers on November 5th were 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69, with a Powerball number of 20. The player claimed the prize on November 14th. The $2 per play multi-state Powerball game’s next drawing is this (Wednesday) evening at 9:59 p.m.

