Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests on Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting five arrests this Wednesday morning.

Forty-nine-year-old John Calhoon of Kidder was arrested in Caldwell County. He was accused of alleged felony driving while intoxicated with alcohol, chronic offender, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to place the vehicle on the right shoulder of the road. Calhoon was also accused of exceeding the post speed limit by allegedly traveling 96 miles an hour in a 65 zone. Calhoon was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Thirty-year-old Michael Shovick of Blythedale was arrested Monday afternoon in Harrison County. Shovick was arrested on a warrant out of Harrison County for a moving traffic violation. He was transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center where he was listed as bondable at the time of the arrest.

Twenty-year-old Kaylee Sharp of Kirksville was arrested Tuesday evening in Adair County. Sharp was accused of driving while intoxicated with alcohol. She was transported to the Adair County Jail where she was processed and later released.

Nineteen-year-old Lucas Harrelson of Kirksville was arrested early Tuesday morning in Shelby County. Harrelson was accused of having fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. He was processed on the roadside and released by the trooper.

Twenty-one-year-old Kyle Eravi of Moberly was arrested Monday evening in Randolph County. Eravi was accused of possessing fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, driving on a suspended license, and failing to register a motor vehicle, Eravi also had two active warrants out of Randolph County for driving while intoxicated. He was transported to the Randolph County Jail where he was listed as bondable.