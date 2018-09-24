Audio: Missouri emergency responders urge hunters to use boating app for locating purposes

Missouri’s 9-1-1 dispatchers want hunters to use a summertime Smartphone boating app while they’re out in the woods. In a promotional video, Osage Beach Fire Chief Jeff Dorhauer says the software called “Raft Up” will help emergency responders find people on land and water.

Linda Clemons with Camden County in mid-Missouri says the app called “Raft Up” will help emergency responders find people.

The app is especially helpful on Missouri highways without intersecting roads or when motorists are between mile markers.