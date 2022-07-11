Audio: In-person absentee voting underway for Missouri primary

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

In-person absentee voting for Missouri’s primary election is underway at your local election authority until 5 p.m. on August 1. The last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot for Missouri’s August primary election is July 20.

To vote absentee, you must be absent from your election authority jurisdiction on Election Day; confined due to illness or physical disability; taking care of someone who is confined due to illness or physical disability; have religious reasons; an election worker, or in jail, or be a domestic violence victim participating in Missouri’s address confidentiality program.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says due to potential mail delays, he strongly encourages voters to vote absentee in person. Ashcroft explains some of the requirements to vote absentee.

Missouri’s local election authorities have been hard at work prepping for the August primary election. The Missouri Legislature passed a Congressional redistricting plan at the last minute this year, causing election offices to scramble to get what they need in place for the primary. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says it’s been a big lift for them.

Ashcroft says he has not had reports of candidates ending up on the wrong ballot, but he says they are on the lookout.