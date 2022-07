Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports a deer entered the road and struck a motorcyclist Sunday night in rural Macon County, injuring the rider.

Forty-one-year-old Travis Knapp of Clarence received serious injuries and was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

Knapp was not using safety equipment when the accident occurred on Macon County Route AA. Minor damage was noted to the motorcycle.