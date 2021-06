Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Senator Josh Hawley has teamed up with Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. Though they are often on opposite sides, in this case, they agree on how the military should handle sexual assault cases.

“This legislation would aid the Department of Defense in identifying next steps to professionalize the role of Sexual Assault Response Coordinator throughout all branches of the military,” Hawley said in a statement.

