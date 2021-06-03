Audio: Missouri could join 49 other states by improving access to mental health services

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

In 2008, Congress passed and then-President George W. Bush signed into law a bill requiring health insurance companies to cover mental health the same as any other health problems. Thirteen years after the measure became law, Missouri is the only state not yet enforcing that law.

Two bills pass this year would ban insurance companies from using loopholes to avoid paying for mental health services or make it difficult for customers to get the help they need.

Missouri is the only state in the nation not enforcing a federal law requiring health insurance companies to cover mental health the same as any other medical conditions.

The bills await a decision by Governor Parson.

Related