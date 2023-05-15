Audio: Grant helps address nursing shortage in Missouri

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Hundreds of MU students will train to become part-time nursing assistants at MU Health Care thanks to a recent grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

According to Robin Harris at the Sinclair School of Nursing, the three-year grant will create a three-credit hour elective course.

“Our Associate Dean had seen this come across as a funding opportunity and she had sent it out to me. She sends it out to the faculty at large when we see grant opportunities, and it was good timing because we had just had that conversation. We knew there was a need, and then we had the resources due to our supportive Research at the University of Missouri to help us get a grant proposal submitted.”

The grant program begins in the fall of 2023,

“One of the pieces I think that, because this is a workforce development grant and obviously we’re working in a partnership with MU Health Care, but beyond the grant after, you know, our three years of the grant has ended or funding has ended, we want to continue this initiative and also to be able to expand it and also being a model for other universities across the state.”

The class will help nearly 100 MU students each year earn paid, part-time positions within MU Health Care as nurse assistants.

