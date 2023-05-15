Three teenagers injured when four wheeler overturns south of Bethany

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three teenagers received injuries Sunday night when an off-road vehicle was traveling in a Harrison County field, the driver attempted to make a left turn and the four-wheeler, a Polaris Ranger, overturned onto its passenger side three miles south of Bethany.

The driver was 19-year-old Antonio Tercero of Des Moines. Three passengers, a 13-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl, both of Bethany and a 16-year-old Des Moines girl received minor injuries and were taken by private vehicle to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

None of the occupants were using a seat belt.

The patrol does not release the names of those under 18 years of age.

