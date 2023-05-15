Three teenagers injured when four wheeler overturns south of Bethany

Local News May 15, 2023May 15, 2023 John Anthony
Accident-Crash graphic
Three teenagers received injuries Sunday night when an off-road vehicle was traveling in a Harrison County field, the driver attempted to make a left turn and the four-wheeler, a Polaris Ranger, overturned onto its passenger side three miles south of Bethany.

The driver was 19-year-old Antonio Tercero of Des Moines. Three passengers, a 13-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl, both of Bethany and a 16-year-old Des Moines girl received minor injuries and were taken by private vehicle to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

None of the occupants were using a seat belt.

The patrol does not release the names of those under 18 years of age.

John Anthony

https://www.kttn.com/

John started working for KTTN Radio in the 1970s as a news reporter. He has been with the station for many years, and when Marvin Luehrs, then owner of KTTN, decided to retire John purchased the station. John is Married to Carol Anthony who also works for KTTN as the Traffic Director.

