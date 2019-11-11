Audio: Fifty years later, two Kirksville soldiers surprisingly reunite on an honor flight

Two northern Missouri men who fought side by side in the Vietnam War reunited decades later during a veterans trip to visit the nation’s war memorials.

Steve Paulsell, the flight director for Central Missouri Honor Flight, says the Kirksville war heroes did not recognize each other on the trip, but they still remembered a promise they made to each other all those years ago.

Paulsell says that veteran still had his half of a dollar bill with him on the trip to Washington, D.C. The soldier then found out the other half of the same dollar bill was also aboard.

Paulsell says the veterans reconnected with each other and their fallen comrade.

The organization’s last honor flight of the year lifts off tomorrow for Washington, D.C. Central Missouri Honor Flight is accepting applications for its 2020 trips. Paulsell says Missouri has hundreds, if not thousands, of Vietnam War veterans who should fill out applications to get on an honor flight.

