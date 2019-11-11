Pedestrian hit by vehicle at intersection in Chillicothe

Chillicothe police say a pedestrian complained of minor pain to an elbow and hip after being hit by a vehicle at an intersection Saturday morning.

The pedestrian was taken by private vehicle to the hospital.

The accident happened at the intersection of Polk and Fair streets as the vehicle was halted at a stop sign waiting to turn onto Polk when the pedestrian started walking in the crosswalk. As the vehicle began to turn, it hit the pedestrian, knocking the individual down.

Names were not provided by authorities

