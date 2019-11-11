ATV crash in Adair County claims the life one, another life-flighted to Columbia

An all-terrain vehicle accident Sunday evening in southwest Adair County has claimed the life of one man and injured another. The accident at 5:45 pm occurred on Highway 11, four miles to the east of Winigan.

The highway patrol reports 35-year-old Nicholas Hauser of Washington, Missouri was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adair County Coroner.

An investigator reported Hauser was driving the ATV, a Polaris Ranger westbound when he over-corrected, crossed the center of Highway 11, and began rolling off the roadway where the driver and passenger were ejected.

The passenger, 33-year-old Jeremy Trankler of St. Peters, Missouri received moderate injuries and was flown by Air Evac medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia.

Troopers reported neither occupant was wearing safety equipment on the ATV.

Assisting the highway patrol were the Adair and Linn County sheriffs’ departments along with the ambulance services for those two counties.

