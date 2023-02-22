Audio: Evangelist from Pennsylvania to be keynote speaker at Better Woman Conference

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An evangelist from Pennsylvania will be the speaker at the annual Better Woman Conference in Trenton. Jessica Bryan will be at the First Assembly of God Church on March 3rd and 4th.

Spokesperson Darcie Taylor describes Bryan.

Bryan shares what she will talk about.

Taylor says this year’s theme is “Arise, Warrior Women.”

Doors will open at the First Assembly of God Family Activity Center on March 3rd at 4 pm and March 4th at 8 o’clock for attendees to shop for more than 25 vendors. Help will be available for women who have problems with stairs.

Dinner that Friday will be served at 6 pm and will include salad, chicken bacon ranch sliders, broccoli cheese soup, and cupcakes.

Spokesperson Erin Ferguson says the men of the church will serve the meal.

A continental breakfast buffet will be served that Saturday morning at 8:30. It will include biscuits and gravy, baked fruit oatmeal, ham, and cheese egg casserole, fruit, and sweetbreads.

After the meals, attendees will move to the church sanctuary to hear Bryan speak.

Community businesses donated items to be given away as door prizes at the Better Woman Conference.

Spokesperson Ashlie Ishmael says free child care will be provided.

Food will be provided for the children.

Women are asked to tell the First Assembly of God if they will bring their children, how many children they will have in childcare, and the children’s ages.

Tickets for the event on March 3rd and 4th cost $25 each. A ticket includes both meals.

Spokesperson Connie Olmstead notes the ticket price covers the cost of the speaker and some other expenses, but it does not cover all of the expenses. A seed offering will be taken.

Tickets can be bought in advance at the First Assembly of God office Monday through Thursday from 9 to 4 o’clock and Friday from 9 o’clock to noon. Tickets can be reserved by calling the church at 660-359-4400. There is a registration link on the Better Women’s Conference Facebook page. Women can also register and pay at the door.

