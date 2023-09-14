Audio: Calamity Jane Days to feature a parade and car show

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The grand marshals for the Calamity Jane Days Parade in Princeton on September 16 have been announced. The Shoot Out Gang will receive the recognition.

Amy Cool, Calamity Jane Days Spokesperson:

Cool notes that the Shoot Out Gang puts together an “amazing” play each year, and it is always different and fun.

Parade registration will start at the city barn on September 16 at 8 a.m. Entries can include floats, tractors, and horses.

Cool says that entries to be judged should be registered by 11 a.m. However, entries can register until 12:15 p.m.

The community choir will sing the National Anthem at 1 p.m. before the parade. After the parade, at 1:45 p.m., there will be an all-school band concert.

A schedule for Calamity Jane Days this weekend can be found on the Princeton, Missouri Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and at city businesses. Call 816-449-0677 for more information.

The 39th Annual Calamity Jane Car Show will be one of the activities in Princeton on September 17.

Car Show registration will be on the square from 9 a.m. to noon. Owner judging will be from noon to 1 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m.

Spokesperson Mike Homedale:

First and second place will be awarded in each category. Six other plaques will be awarded to entries in the most competitive categories. Awards will be given for Best Ford, Best General Motors, Mopar, some other brands, and paint. There will also be the Ron Scott Memorial Award.

The entry fee is $15, and it covers multiple entries. Dash plaques will be given to the first 75 entries.

Hammer Toe and The Fun Guys will play music during the Calamity Jane Car Show on September 17 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Call Mike Homedale at 660-748-3619 or Greg Goodknight at 660-748-3484 for more information.

