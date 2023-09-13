Public invited to Grundy County Emergency Response Team meeting on Saturday

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) for Grundy County will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, September 16, at 9 a.m. at the Trenton Fire Station. The meeting will focus on plans for the upcoming Missouri Days and will also include a tabletop discussion on the Maui wildfire.

The public is invited to attend the meeting, which aims to engage community members in emergency preparedness and response strategies.

One of the key topics for discussion will be plans for Missouri Days, an annual event that celebrates the state’s history and culture. The CERT team will outline its role and responsibilities during the event to ensure public safety.

In addition to Missouri Days, the meeting will feature a tabletop discussion involving the Maui wildfire.

Community members are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about emergency preparedness and to offer their input on the discussed topics.

