Audio: Bill in legislature would change Missouri’s voting method

A bill in the state legislature would implement Instant Runoff Voting in Missouri. It calls for voters to rank candidates in order of preference in a process of elimination until one candidate achieves a 50 percent-plus-one majority. Republican state Representative Dan Stacy of Blue Springs says his proposal would ensure a majority winner when three or more candidates are on the ballot.

Stacy says his plan would prevent elections in which candidates win with small percentages of votes.

The Blue Springs Republican filed his bill after the state of Maine and the city of San Francisco used Instant Runoff Voting for the first time this year.