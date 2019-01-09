Grant City man crashes on Highway 46; later arrested by patrol

The Highway Patrol reports a Grant City man sustained minor injuries when the van he drove overturned two miles east of Sheridan just before noon Tuesday and was later arrested.

Thirty-year-old David Baca refused treatment of minor injuries at the scene.

Baca traveled east on Highway 46 before the van ran off the south side of the road, he overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to return to Highway 46 before running off the north side, striking a fence, and overturning. The van came to rest on its top facing northeast and was totaled.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance assisted.

The Patrol arrested Baca on accusations of no valid license, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, and no seat belt. He was transported to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office and released.