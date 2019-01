Chillicothe City Clerk Rozanne Frampton reports a candidate has filed for Chillicothe City Constable.

Jon Maples filed to fill the position on Tuesday.

Other filings for the Chillicothe City Council include Theresa Kelly and Reed Dupy for mayor; Rozanne Frampton, city clerk; Tom Ashbrook, Councilman-At-Large; Dennis Albertson, Junior and Adam B. Brown, First Ward Councilman; Wayne Cunningham, Second Ward; John E. Plaster, Junior, Third Ward; and Pam Jarding, Fourth Ward Councilman.